Live Blog: Follow the Gophers-Middle Tennessee State game here Live

Band warm up at the Gopher bus.
Go Gophers! https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DJ3Q7OTUEAA8XMg.jpg
Baby bro entering the stadium STUNTING!! Put God first baby boy he will take care of the rest. #Gophers #SkiUMayinde https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DJ3SUg6V4AAwQNk.jpg
Minnesota may be too much for MTSU, which could result in a blowout athlonsports.com/college-footba… https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DJtLsP-W4AIK5v_.jpg
The #Gophers are ready for @GopherFootball! #SkiUMah https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DJ3TAYYU8AAkUr1.jpg
Gopher Game Day. Go Gophers! @ TCF Bank Stadium instagram.com/p/BZHJaf1nKHXW…
It's almost game time!! What do you think of the all gold uniform combination?! #RTB #Gophers #SkiUMah https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DJ3ZFVuV4AAd-VU.jpg
#RTB is strong in the #Gophers tunnel!!! https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DJ3cE-bUIAASHcj.jpg
#livefearless. Bring it Gophers! https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DJ3do2YUEAArae1.jpg
Go Gophers! Ski-U-Mah
#livefearlessmn https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DJ3d4ybUMAA82G4.jpg
New helmets are awesome. Go Gophers! https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DJ3exHdW4AA50uG.jpg