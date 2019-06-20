Live Blog: Follow the NBA draft tonbight with the Star Tribune

Atlanta is pursuing Virginia's DeAndre Hunter with the No. 4 pick, league sources tell ESPN. Atlanta GM Travis Schlenk makes a big move in lottery second year in a row to get his man. Last year, it was Trae Young. This time, DeAndre Hunter.
by Adrian Wojnarowskivia twitter6/20/2019 10:01:34 PM
Atlanta is also sending a Cleveland heavily protected first-round pick in 2020 to the Pelicans, league sources tell ESPN.
by Adrian Wojnarowskivia twitter6/20/2019 10:00:09 PM
Atlanta has acquired New Orleans No. 4 pick in the draft for No. 8 and 17 and 35, league sources tell ESPN. Pelicans are sending Solomon Hill, No. 57 pick and a future second-round pick.
by Adrian Wojnarowskivia twitter6/20/2019 9:58:42 PM
As @BobbyMarks42 says, Pacers will still have $31M in cap space after absorbing Warren into the roster. One significant Indiana target in free agent, per sources: point guard Ricky Rubio.
by Adrian Wojnarowskivia twitter6/20/2019 9:42:36 PM
