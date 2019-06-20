Live Blog: Follow the NBA draft tonbight with the Star Tribune Live

With the 1st pick of the @NBADraft , the @PelicansNBA select @Zionwilliamson !
#NBADraft 2019 presented by State Farm https://pbs.twimg.com/media/D9isD-AW4AYjdWo.jpg
Hanging at South Street Seaport to watch @NBADraft with @arielhelwani , @D19J , @KendrickPerkins & @rosenbergradio https://pbs.twimg.com/media/D9isEHOWkAIlEfs.jpg
From teammates to #NBADraft .
@Zionwilliamson x @RjBarrett6 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/D9ijXpMWsAA0KLH.jpg
Scenes from the NBA Draft Green Room: Texas Tech head coach Chris Beard and Jarrett Culver https://pbs.twimg.com/media/D9igjAQXYAArIDW.jpg
Scenes from the Green Room: Washington assistant Will Conroy with Matisse Thybulle https://pbs.twimg.com/media/D9ifygbXsAAO36-.jpg
Scenes from the Green Room: Kentucky trio PJ Washington, Keldon Johnson and Tyler Herro https://pbs.twimg.com/media/D9ie-VYWwAAm0Qe.jpg
Scenes from the NBA Draft Green Room: R.J. Barrett with Duke assistant Jon Scheyer https://pbs.twimg.com/media/D9ieXGYXkAM5sz4.jpg
📸 @CobyWhite and @BrittneyElena_ ride through NYC! @Kia 📸 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/D9iXLOTXsAAATay.jpg
Your 2019 NBA Green Room draft class, with likely most of the first round round. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/D9iXysFXoAAhRMa.jpg
© 2016 StarTribune. All rights reserved.