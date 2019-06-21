Live Blog: Follow the NBA draft tonight with the Star Tribune Live

.@hornets 12th pick @pj_washington 3FGA year-over-year with @KentuckyMBB
Freshman: 5/21 (23.8% 3FG%)
Sophomore: 33/78 (42.3% 3FG%)
First two photos show a much more clean + compact release point + balance hand as compared to last season, the second two photos https://pbs.twimg.com/media/D9i-pJWX4AcVwap.jpg
With the 10th pick of the @NBADraft , the @ATLHawks select @camreddish !
#NBADraft 2019 presented by State Farm https://pbs.twimg.com/media/D9i729YXUAAk3cY.jpg
With the 9th pick of the @NBADraft , the @WashWizards select @rui_8mura !
#NBADraft 2019 presented by State Farm https://pbs.twimg.com/media/D9i6aXPXkAY0q-7.jpg
The only thing we can confirm at the moment is that MPLS sure does love a Draft Party. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/D9i5p1QWwAEJm7J.jpg
With the 8th pick of the @NBADraft , the @ATLHawks select @hayes_jaxson !
#NBADraft 2019 presented by State Farm https://pbs.twimg.com/media/D9i46jlXsAcc3pP.jpg
With the 7th pick of the @NBADraft , the @chicagobulls select @CobyWhite !
#NBADraft 2019 presented by State Farm https://pbs.twimg.com/media/D9i3LXiWsAAXrRw.jpg
With the 6th pick of the @NBADraft , the @Suns select @jarrettc08 !
#NBADraft 2019 presented by State Farm https://pbs.twimg.com/media/D9i1xl0W4AAewdO.jpg
With the 5th pick of the @NBADraft , the @cavs select @dariusgarland22 !
#NBADraft 2019 presented by State Farm https://pbs.twimg.com/media/D9iz9QwW4AAANoi.jpg
With the 4th pick of the @NBADraft , the @Lakers select @drehunter_ !
#NBADraft 2019 presented by State Farm https://pbs.twimg.com/media/D9iys14XkAEQ_vq.jpg
With the 3rd pick of the @NBADraft , the @nyknicks select @RjBarrett6 !
#NBADraft 2019 presented by State Farm https://pbs.twimg.com/media/D9iv-LBXkAAyk4q.jpg
With the 2nd pick of the @NBADraft , the @memgrizz select @igotgame_12 !
#NBADraft 2019 presented by State Farm https://pbs.twimg.com/media/D9iuZuGWwAAnTVo.jpg
