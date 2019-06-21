Live Blog: Follow the NBA draft tonight with the Star Tribune Live

I love me some Dylan Windler. Nice pick at #26 for the Cavs. Dude can shoot from anywhere, make smart passes, and plays hard on defense. There's some shot creation potential in him too. Reminds me most of Bojan Bogdanovic as a versatile offensive player. nbadraft.theringer.com/#dylanwindler https://pbs.twimg.com/media/D9jTCzYUIAAUHkf.jpg
Heck of a draft for for the Grizzlies with Ja Morant at #2 and Brandon Clarke, my 7th ranked player, at #21 . Clarke has elements of Pascal Siakam to his game. Plays his ass off, defends multiple positions, and can throw down lobs on offense. @ringer
Grant Williams is a potential steal for the Celtics at no. 22. Williams was the 8th-ranked player on my big board in @ringer 's draft guide. Super versatile player on both ends with a PJ Tucker style game. nbadraft.theringer.com/#grantwilliams https://pbs.twimg.com/media/D9jNsIJU0AEHdFa.jpg
With the 14th pick of the @NBADraft , the @celtics select @yeahyeah22 !
With the 13th pick of the @NBADraft , the @MiamiHEAT select @raf_tyler !
With the 12th pick of the @NBADraft , the @hornets select @PJWashington !
With the 11th pick of the @NBADraft , the @Timberwolves select Cameron Johnson!
