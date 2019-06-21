Live Blog: Follow the NBA draft tonight with the Star Tribune

👀 the @NBADraft First Round results!
#NBADraft 2019 presented by State Farm https://pbs.twimg.com/media/D9juh_lXsAAchIh.jpg
My top 10 best remaining prospects entering Round 2 of the #NBADraft
1. Nic Claxton
2. Bol Bol
3. DaQuan Jeffries
4. Luguentz Dort
5. Zylan Cheatham
6. Carsen Edwards
7. Terence Davis
8. Talen Horton-Tucker
9. Jalen McDaniels
10. KZ Okpala
Full profiles: nbadraft.theringer.com/#kevin https://pbs.twimg.com/media/D9jXomTVAAUJqZ1.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/D9jXgkaUEAACDp0.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/D9jXGJ5U8AEsC5T.jpg
Quick “Short” Jordan Poole Scouting Report for @Warriors fans. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/D9jXSqoXoAUxWLS.jpg
