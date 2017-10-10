Live Blog: Follow the Vikings-Bears game with Access Vikings
Live Blog: Follow the Vikings-Bears game with Access Vikings
Live
Get updates on tonight's Vikings-Bears game from Star Tribune reporters and social media from before the game through the final play.
-
Living in Ohio- so happy that I bought NFL season ticket so I could watch this team...
by
RJB
10/10/2017 1:30:53 AM
This is unwatchable football
by
Robert
10/10/2017 1:30:23 AM
Let the game unfold before throwing in the towel
by
Wait a munute
10/10/2017 1:30:21 AM
Is Bradford awake? Looked like he woke up from a nap on the sideline
by
So bad
10/10/2017 1:30:18 AM
50 year fan as well. Never surprised. Always an empty feeling.
by
Rick
10/10/2017 1:30:15 AM
This is a winnable game. Pull Sam, he is not healthy.
by
Spartan
10/10/2017 1:30:13 AM
Great job defense
by
Robert
10/10/2017 1:28:14 AM
Pull Bradford now
by
Spartan
10/10/2017 1:28:11 AM
Can I have the last hour of my life back?
by
So bad
10/10/2017 1:27:55 AM
Bradford doesn’t look well. Go with Keenum after the half
by
Spartan
10/10/2017 1:27:29 AM
@Sobad Agreed!!!! Bradford looks HORRIBLE out there. Keenum is lesser of 2 evils right now.
by
Lou in Cali
10/10/2017 1:27:05 AM
Can't wait for OT!
by
Frankenbrain
10/10/2017 1:26:59 AM
We are not good. That's all there is to it. Lame.
by
Fuad Reveiz
10/10/2017 1:26:57 AM
What's Zimmer waiting for to take Bradford out???? Maybe until the 4th quarter when we're down by over 14 pts! YUUUUUCK!!!!!
by
Lou in Cali
10/10/2017 1:26:54 AM
Not surprising. The bears at home always give us the business.
by
Rick
10/10/2017 1:26:49 AM
I've watched this team for 50 years. Never surprised...always...ALWAYS disappointed
by
weneedbud
10/10/2017 1:26:47 AM
Once again, like with most Zimmer led offenses, we need the defense to provide a spark before the offense can get going
by
Robert
10/10/2017 1:26:43 AM
Just rust for #8 Vikes D. Will hold up. Purple Kool-aid
by
Fan of Krause
10/10/2017 1:26:40 AM
This is going to be a long night.
by
Rick
10/10/2017 1:24:25 AM
My grandmother is more mobile than Bradford
by
So bad
10/10/2017 1:24:23 AM
At least there will be NO contract extension for Bradford...better not be...
by
Lefty1952
10/10/2017 1:24:21 AM
Being out coached right now.
by
Rick
10/10/2017 1:24:18 AM
Put in Keenum
by
weneedbud
10/10/2017 1:24:16 AM
Take. Bradford. Out.
by
So bad
10/10/2017 1:21:44 AM
1st DOWN wow...
by
Frankenbrain
10/10/2017 1:20:46 AM
Bradford’s spent more time growing that mustache than preparing for the game
by
So bad
10/10/2017 1:20:44 AM
The Vikings get a first down! First of the night. +11 pass to Adam Thielen.
by
Rana Cash
10/10/2017 1:20:27 AM
Hard to watch.
by
Rick
10/10/2017 1:20:05 AM
Horrible pass. Get Bradford out of there!
by
So bad
10/10/2017 1:19:42 AM
Seems O game plan has no clue playing against a depleted Bears D....sad but predictable....
by
Lefty1952
10/10/2017 1:18:56 AM
They look totally out of sync.
by
Rick
10/10/2017 1:18:54 AM
Wonderful game if you’re a fan of another central division team (not to be named).
by
Sideline17
10/10/2017 1:18:52 AM
Time to find Rudolf!
by
Frankenbrain
10/10/2017 1:18:49 AM
Did someone forget to tell the offense this is a real game?
by
So bad
10/10/2017 1:18:47 AM
I think its time for Zimmer to leave town
by
enuff
10/10/2017 1:17:16 AM
Enough BS get going O#####!
by
Frankenbrain
10/10/2017 1:16:53 AM
What a total turd of a game
by
p00p
10/10/2017 1:16:01 AM
this team has no clue
by
enuff
10/10/2017 1:15:59 AM
Another 3 and out?
by
So bad
10/10/2017 1:15:58 AM
Come on MS
by
Frankenbrain
10/10/2017 1:15:56 AM
Come on D#####!
by
Frankenbrain
10/10/2017 1:13:22 AM
