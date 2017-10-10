Live Blog: Follow the Vikings-Bears game with Access Vikings Live

How many times has Waynes cost us on dumb Defensive plays?
by Lou in Cali10/10/2017 2:52:40 AM
SO BAD!
by So bad10/10/2017 2:51:08 AM
C'mon D, let's hold them!
by Lou in Cali10/10/2017 2:51:02 AM
Finally, we need a stop.
by Rick10/10/2017 2:50:59 AM
Geez. Let's stop gifting free downs here!
by Lou in Cali10/10/2017 2:50:39 AM
McKinnon must be an airhead. Just a minute after he fumbles and almost gives the ball to Chicago on our 20, he gives Chicago a shot to strip him after making a great play. Get your head into the game man
by Goldengoph3r 10/10/2017 2:50:35 AM
Since Zim got here, the D has been awesome.
by superbowlhomeboy10/10/2017 2:50:27 AM
Let’s go D! Big third down
by So bad10/10/2017 2:50:25 AM
Out coached. Same stuff different day.
by Rick10/10/2017 2:45:44 AM
How does this team have any fans?
by weneedbud10/10/2017 2:45:42 AM
Embarrassing
by So bad10/10/2017 2:45:40 AM
Dang it. We just gave them back the momentum. C'mon Case, another TD drive to put this one away!
by Lou in Cali10/10/2017 2:45:37 AM
Ugh. We're SO GOOD.
by Fuad10/10/2017 2:45:32 AM
I bet the Vikes make 6 but miss the xtra point....
by Frankenbrain10/10/2017 2:45:29 AM
Jet Mckinnon
by Spartan10/10/2017 2:45:26 AM
Way to get yank back the momentum. Let's get a stop here & get our offense back on the field to score some points to put this one in the Win column.
by Lou in Cali10/10/2017 2:45:21 AM
Zim is coaching just fine
by Wait a minute 10/10/2017 2:45:19 AM
TD!!! But McKinnon almost got dumb at the end of that play. Never celebrate until your in the end zone guy!
by Lou in Cali10/10/2017 2:41:28 AM
Pardon Rick?
by eth70010/10/2017 2:41:18 AM
Gotta laugh, Zim and the other coaches getting out done again.
by Rick10/10/2017 2:40:51 AM
It's awesome when I - a moron sitting at home - can anticipate a fake punt but the team cannot. SKOL!
by Fuad10/10/2017 2:40:26 AM
Butterfingers McKinnon
by So bad10/10/2017 2:40:22 AM
This is where they get in trouble. Trying to do too much