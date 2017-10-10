Live Blog: Follow the Vikings-Bears game with Access Vikings
Star Tribune
Live Blog: Follow the Vikings-Bears game with Access Vikings
Live
Get updates on tonight's Vikings-Bears game from Star Tribune reporters and social media from before the game through the final play.
Hey, here's your chance to grade the Vikings' offense, defense, special teams and coaching -- from A to F.
Your turn: Grade the Vikings performance vs. the Bears
Star Tribune
It's time to grade the Vikings' performance Monday night on offense, defense, special teams and coaching.
by
Rana Cash
10/10/2017 4:02:17 AM
Case Keenum should get the game ball tonight. We were a completely different team with him there. I think it's safe to say we have a QB controversy in Minnesota now.
by
Lou Cali
10/10/2017 4:01:39 AM
I think we've seen the end of Bradford as our starter unless Keenum gets hurt. JMHO
by
Lou Cali
10/10/2017 4:01:35 AM
Games like this can make a season. This victory took a lot of heart & hopefully it carries into next week's big game against the Packers.
by
Lou Cali
10/10/2017 4:01:33 AM
See you guys next week. lets go.
-Paul Allen
by
weneedsix
10/10/2017 3:42:09 AM
Any other game against any other QB, Vikings lose by 21
by
Robert
10/10/2017 3:41:48 AM
YES!
by
So bad
10/10/2017 3:41:46 AM
Bout freaking time !!!
by
NC VIKE
10/10/2017 3:41:45 AM
can't believe they won in Chicago!
by
weneedbud
10/10/2017 3:41:40 AM
keep Keenum! Bradford slow, fragile.... weak mentally.
by
JonnyRockNinja
10/10/2017 3:41:38 AM
Vikes squeak one by....are the Vikes ready for the Packers?
by
Frankenbrain
10/10/2017 3:41:35 AM
this was a character builder. guys look out beat green bay next week and we'll see what happens. case looks legit. lets do this.
by
weneedsix
10/10/2017 3:41:33 AM
Out coached huh my my
by
Wait a minute
10/10/2017 3:41:31 AM
Kick a squibber!
by
Frankenbrain
10/10/2017 3:38:38 AM
Guys this is our year!!!! EAT THAT WALSH!!! YEAH!!!!!
by
weneedsix
10/10/2017 3:38:28 AM
It ain't over yet with this team
by
NC VIKE
10/10/2017 3:38:25 AM
Vikings take 20-17 lead with 12 seconds left. Kai Forbath comes through.
by
Rana Cash
10/10/2017 3:38:22 AM
If you can’t make this FG, hit the road
by
So bad
10/10/2017 3:37:52 AM
Here we go guys! The moment of truth has arrived! I don't know why I think of Blair Walsh at this point??? LOL
by
Lou Cali
10/10/2017 3:37:49 AM
Holding my breath!
by
So bad
10/10/2017 3:36:51 AM
Oh great!! here we go!!!
by
weneedsix
10/10/2017 3:36:39 AM
But it's just too risky to throw down here. Awesome if we can run it in for 6
by
Lou Cali
10/10/2017 3:36:15 AM
Indeed 6! + 1 = win!
by
Frankenbrain
10/10/2017 3:35:46 AM
guys we need a touchdown. forbarf is 50/50
by
weneedsix
10/10/2017 3:35:33 AM
50-50 odds with Forbath
by
So bad
10/10/2017 3:35:18 AM
Need to assume kicker will miss. Play for the 6.
by
JonnyRockNinja
10/10/2017 3:34:24 AM
Wow. A call our way!!!! Take a knee & let's kick for the FG to avoid a fumble!
by
Lou Cali
10/10/2017 3:34:19 AM
Let’s get the TD now
by
So bad
10/10/2017 3:34:03 AM
Rudolph!
by
Frankenbrain
10/10/2017 3:34:01 AM
Need a first down to start with
by
So bad
10/10/2017 3:33:13 AM
theyll run up middle with McKinnon....fg....and who knows what next...
by
Lefty1952
10/10/2017 3:32:38 AM
We need a 1st down guys & we run the clock all the way down & kick for the win
by
Lou Cali
10/10/2017 3:30:57 AM
