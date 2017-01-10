Live Blog: Follow the Vikings-Detroit game with Access Vikings Live

The Vikings' only injury question heading into Sunday's game against the Lions — swing tackle Rashod Hill — will not play due to a knee injury suffered this week, a source told the Star Tribune's Ben Goessling.

Hill is the primary backup tackle for the Vikings. So rookie tackle Aviante Collins will be active for his first NFL game with Jeremiah Sirles the first man in should either starter Riley Reiff or Mike Remmers go down against the Lions.

Hill was listed as questionable after sitting out Friday's practice.

Quarterback Sam Bradford (knee) was ruled out by head coach Mike Zimmer earlier in the week. The Vikings made five healthy scratches in receivers Rodney Adams and Stacy Coley, guard Danny Isidora, defensive end Tashawn Bower and defensive tackle Jaleel Johnson.

This could also be the last game for Coley or Adams. Veteran receiver Michael Floyd is returning from his four-game suspension on Monday, likely leaving one of the six receivers as the odd man out.

For the Lions:Starting rookie linebacker Jarrad Davis (concussion/neck) will not play. WR Kenny Golladay, RB Dwayne Washington, S Don Carey, G Tim Lelito, RB Tion Green and LB Thurston Armbrister are also inactive for Detroit.