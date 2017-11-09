Live Blog: Follow the Vikings-Saints season-opener with us

StarTribune

Live Blog: Follow the Vikings-Saints season-opener with us Live

Game updates, photos, social media and more from U.S. Bank Stadium for the Vikings' season-opener against the New Orleans Saints at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Powered by ScribbleLive Content Marketing Software Platform
Browse Local Sections

© 2016 StarTribune. All rights reserved.