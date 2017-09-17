Live Blog: Follow the Vikings-Steelers game with us Live

The Vikings have wasted the last two drives with running plays in obvious passing downs. Both were great ipportunities to get the passing game going and the play calling had zero effort
by Mark9/17/2017 5:36:45 PM
It looks like a blowout in the making. Getting ready to tune in the Twins.
by EverythingGolf9/17/2017 5:34:43 PM
Wow, great offensive scheme so far
by Jimmy9/17/2017 5:34:38 PM
this is terrible...run, run, throw...i dont know if the coach has any clue
by skol9/17/2017 5:34:35 PM
Dumb play, ball was overthrown.
by JoMama9/17/2017 5:33:42 PM
Stupid Robison penalty is a game changer. There is no way Steelers were going for the first down...just trying to draw Vikes offside. No way a veteran can make that mistake. Of course, Steelers score a TD. Way to go Robison.
by EverythingGolf9/17/2017 5:33:39 PM
"They are who we thought they were"
by Lisa D9/17/2017 5:33:30 PM
Now that was easy against a so called great defense
by Lisa D9/17/2017 5:33:16 PM
why is Newman still playing?
by skol9/17/2017 5:33:10 PM
The tradition of one good year out of Viking qbs continues. Bradford completed the game he missed last year, so it's on to the next one.
by DABadger749/17/2017 5:11:14 PM
One good year for Viking qbs, tradition going back to the 70s