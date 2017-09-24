Live Blog: Follow the Vikings-Tampa Bay game with Access Vikings Live

Vikings owners Mark and Zygi Wilf are not planning at this time to respond to President Donald Trump's remarks about NFL players kneeling during the national anthem.

"We are going to defer to Commissioner [Roger] Goodell's statement," said Lester Bagley, Vikings executive vice president of public affairs.

Goodell condemned Trump's remarks, saying, "Divisive comments like these demonstrate an unfortunate lack of respect for the NFL, our great game and all of our players, and a failure to understand the overwhelming force for good our clubs and players represent in our communities."

Vikings running back Bishop Sankey chimed in on Twitter. It's a shame and disgrace when you have the President of the US calling citizens of the country sons of a bitches.

— Bishop Sankey (@BishopSankey) September 23, 2017