Live Blog: Game updates and more from tonight's Vikings-Miami game Live

.@KDx32 's TD = Free Frosty
Get your Free Frosty at @Wendys tomorrow! https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DImSvfJXcAAKmAg.jpg
.@Taylor_Heinicke gets the start tonight for the #Vikings . https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DImQG6WVoAARpua.jpg
.@KDx32 dives into the endzone for six! https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DImPZvQVwAAeXex.jpg
All 👀's on the ball for @_thedreamishere .
#MIAvsMIN https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DImId0LUIAAICp0.jpg
Do you have a question for tonight's broadcast crew?
Tweet it to us using #Minnesocial and it could appear on air! https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DImIyTSVAAAslzt.jpg
.@Filo_wiz9 getting warm for tonight's game. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIl_v2wUwAEFGh5.jpg
Send us your #Sailfie !
Stop by the Sailfie Spots outside of U.S. Bank Stadium for the perfect picture! https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIl1Um_VoAAlT-C.jpg
.@m_hull4943 taking in the stage for the fourth preseason game.
#MIAvsMIN https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIlxQRPWAAAnDyb.jpg
Good luck this season @Coach_Fleck and @GopherFootball !
#OneMN https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIlwh4jWAAASNxr.jpg