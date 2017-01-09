Live Blog: Game updates and more from tonight's Vikings-Miami game Live

Here's to the final quarter of the preseason. #Skol https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DImry03XYAAb2_t.jpg
Back for the second half!
#MIAvsMIN https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DImlyuRUEAEhJib.jpg
Mitch Leidner now in at QB for the #Vikings . https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DImljq8XkAAfD5S.jpg
4 Receptions.
141 Yards.
1 Touchdown.
👏 @_TheDreamIsHere 's 👏 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DImi90QVYAAriNp.jpg
MIA leads 23-6 at the half. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DImiIS4W4AEJUcc.jpg
We see you out there, @1caylebjones ! https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DImcMI-UwAAb0ly.jpg
65 YARDS TO THE HOUSE!
👀 @_TheDreamIsHere 👀 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DImZpdvUIAAZtpT.jpg
MIA holds a 7-0 lead at the end of the 1st quarter. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DImWZVDUQAAmDk1.jpg