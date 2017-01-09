Live Blog: Game updates and more from tonight's Vikings-Miami game

Fales. Matthews. TOUCHDOWN.
TD pass #3 on the night for @dfales10 ! https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DImukveUQAATp3U.jpg
3 TDs on the night for @dfales10 !
Here's the #3 to @mitchmathews10 . https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DImwIpQVAAAzebR.jpg
On to the regular season. #Skol https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIm23BaVAAA3paD.jpg
The final preseason game.
The @PaniniAmerica photo of the game. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIm3Fu4W0AEoLSx.jpg
Twenty Vikings did not play tonight https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DInAzRjVAAAAqqL.jpg
The #Vikings finish the preseason 2-2 after dropping the finale to the Dolphins.
📰: mnvkn.gs/hW9xbP https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DInE-VEUIAAx_jO.jpg
Coach Zimmer is putting the preseason in the past and looking forward to the regular season.
📺: mnvkn.gs/DrRXcP https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DInI4oAVAAAQQCO.jpg