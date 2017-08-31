Live: Gophers vs. Buffalo. Follow along here Live

Fleck had Shannon Brooks beat for the first 30 yards or so. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIl-9IeW4AEFrwd.jpg
.@GopherFootball is on the air on @kool108radio NOW. Listen here:
iheart.com/live/1217/?cmp… https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIlwoDFUEAALx0q.jpg
Coach Fleck's ELITE hand-painted game shoes👌
#Gophers #SkiUMah #RTB https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIlwF1pXoAAUZ17.jpg
Today's #GopherGameDay maroon combo 👌
#Gophers #SkiUMah #RTB https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIluXNdXcAI_NGB.jpg
#Gophers ' Eric Curry suffers major knee injury, will miss the basketball season @StribSports strib.mn/2wqqQXX https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIlom6SXcAE3rao.jpg
Pregame blog: New beginning for #Gophers and the writer covering them. startribune.com/at-last-it-s-t… https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIlmZqjW0AA6VZm.jpg
Today's opener for @Coach_Fleck will be the most anticipated @GopherFootball head coaching debut since _? Lou Holtz? #Gophers #RowTheBoat https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIljI1GXkAAVjxe.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIljI1LWAAAQT2U.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIljI1TXcAAMUbw.jpg
Today's opener for @Coach_Fleck will be the most anticipated @GopherFootball head coaching debut since _? Lou Holtz? #Gophers #RowTheBoat https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIljI1GXkAAVjxe.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIljI1LWAAAQT2U.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIljI1TXcAAMUbw.jpg
Today's opener for @Coach_Fleck will be the most anticipated @GopherFootball head coaching debut since _? Lou Holtz? #Gophers #RowTheBoat https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIljI1GXkAAVjxe.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIljI1LWAAAQT2U.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIljI1TXcAAMUbw.jpg