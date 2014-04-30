Live: Gophers vs. Buffalo. Follow along here Live

Gophers coach P.J. Fleck said earlier this week he had a QB plan and he wanted to stick to it, and not make changes based on emotion. He's sticking to that -- hard to explain otherwise why Conor Rhoda sits after the 61-yard touchdown pass. Demry Croft looked good on his first drive, though. 14-7 Minnesota.
Croft and Brooks replace Rhoda and Smith in Gophers backfield.
Buffalo QB Jackson proved he can hurt a D if no pressure.
Those were two very good passes from Buffalo QB Jackson. One great catch and another solid one.