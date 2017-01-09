Live: Gophers vs. Buffalo. Follow along here Live

Awful pass by Rhoda. Just turned and threw. Never was an opening.
QB update: Rhoda is 7 of 10 for 147, Croft is 3 of 4 for 37 yards.
Tyler Johnson Show. 6 for 6 on targets/catches.
And now it's Minnesota receiver named Johnson's turn --- Tyler for Gophers --- over 100.
Winfield Jr. with the swat. Blocked kick. Gophers take over, leading 14-7, 7:18 left in 2Q.
Anthony Johnson for Buffalo (#83) is already over 100 yards receiving. He's big and dangerous. Halftime adjustment needed for Gophers.
Opinions on Fleck's conservative play-calling so far? Draw play on 3rd and 7. Punted earlier from the Buffalo 47. Thoughts?