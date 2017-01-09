Live: Gophers vs. Buffalo. Follow along here

StarTribune

Live: Gophers vs. Buffalo. Follow along here Live

Follow the action before and during the season-opener between Buffalo and the Gophers. We have in-game updates, social media and more from TCF Bank Stadium for P.J. Fleck's coaching debut.

Powered by ScribbleLive Content Marketing Software Platform
Browse Local Sections

© 2016 StarTribune. All rights reserved.