Live: Gophers vs. Buffalo. Follow along here Live

Gophers barely over 100 yards rushing on the night now. Probably about 120 fewer than most predicted at this point.
Decision time, P.J. 4th & 1.
Really nice close by Jacob Huff, Gophers INT. Came from near the middle of the field to the sideline to pick it - and steal momentum away from Buffalo.
We are halfway through the 3Q and it's fair to say: Gophers are in a battle here. Up 14-7, but Bulls have the ball and probably gaining confidence by the minute.
Easily the best Gophers run on the night. Otherwise, lots of stuffing.
Star Tribune photos from the first half and pregame: http://bit.ly/2xBxHOu
Not sure what was said in the locker room, but Gophers' start to 2H was uninspired. Punt. Buffalo's ball at own 35 yl.
Ugly, penalty-filled start to 2H. Croft in at QB; Gophers backed up to 6.
QB drive comparison: Conor Rhoda has been out there for four drives, Demry Croft for two. They each have led a TD drive.