Live: Gophers vs. Buffalo. Follow along here

Gophers trying to grind it out. Pounding straight into the line, time and again. Short passes. More short runs. This looks like Iowa-Minnesota on a cold day, not Gophers-Buffalo in the opener.
Not a great crowd at TCF, but the student section was full for most of the first half. Some or all were give-away tickets to the students, but no matter: good showing by the kids. The rest of the seats needed more butts.
Croft with happy feet, pulls it down and takes off --- first down Gophers. Just passed the 40 now, 5:15 left.
6:00 left now, with a big 3rd down here.
Demry Croft has the ball in his hands here, trying to build on this very small 7-point lead.
Well, we have a ballgame here tonight. Not sure how many were expecting a tight one. Press box is pretty surprised. 10:04 remaining.