Live Blog replay: Vikings drop to 5-1 with loss to Wentz, Eagles

StarTribune

Live Blog replay: Vikings drop to 5-1 with loss to Wentz, Eagles

Follow along during today's Vikings game against the Eagles in Philadelphia with updates from Star Tribune writers, social media and more.

Powered by ScribbleLive Content Marketing Software Platform
Browse Local Sections

© 2016 StarTribune. All rights reserved.