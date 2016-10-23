Me with all these commentators picking the #Vikings to win. I like it, just not used to it. http://pbs.twimg.com/tweet_video_thumb/Cvd5V0wUsAA6bJV.jpg
Just in the nick of time, the #WDAYRoadWarriors have made it inside the Linc. @DomIzzoWDAY @WDAYSports6 @inforum http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cvd2FsOVIAAR2SM.jpg
@Vikings Zombie Crawl in Fort Collins, CO yesterday! #skol http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cvd0b1IUMAACJoS.jpg
The NFL is apparently cool with Harambe cleats, but not ones memorializing Muhammad Ali: trib.al/NoTz1cI http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cvd0VoCW8AAM-QL.jpg
Fired up to be back at the Linc today! Bring the juice Eagles fans! #grateful #AO1 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cvc68M6WIAIPMVK.jpg
Carson Wentz alone with his thoughts bright and early #eagles http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CvdLFlFWAAQN1iN.jpg