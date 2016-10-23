Good thing we had the greatest generation on our side during WWII and not some of these Vikings “fans,” or we’d be speaking German right now. #quitters#nonhackers
by TS_NM10/23/2016 6:53:40 PM
Ugh. One of those days. You kind of knew their offense wouldn't hold up against a good defensive front. This is going to be a big problem here on out. Vikes are not a Super Bowl contender with this offense. Hopefully next year they load up on offensive lineman.
by Reggie10/23/2016 6:47:48 PM
Let's pull the plug on the jake long experiment
by Reggie10/23/2016 6:47:45 PM
Vikings have been a second half team with great adjustments but I'm not sure about this