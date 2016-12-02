If our offensive line was intact, we win this game.
by John12/2/2016 4:51:30 AM
Can't underestimate the effect of the false start by sirels on the 2 point conversion.
by John12/2/2016 4:51:27 AM
Harrison smith has seen better days
by Dima12/2/2016 4:51:24 AM
Might want to check the Hennepin County courthouse tomorrow. Have a feeling the Vikings defense will sue the offense and special teams for lack of support.
by Ouch12/2/2016 4:46:54 AM
I saw game stats, we outplayed them in every category : but the final score . 1-9 on 3rd downs. Dallas was .
by Dima12/2/2016 4:46:48 AM
try playing offense before the 2 minute warning
by try playing offense before...12/2/2016 4:45:03 AM
Is it just me or does Harrison Smith not look like he should be the highest paid safety in the NFL? Not a lot of man coverage skills.
by keepinup12/2/2016 4:42:46 AM
Bad non call yes, but Bradford really has some issues. Earlier drive he throws into double coverage in the end zone on 3rd & 4, never looks off defenders, his eyes are as big as pies. Since they have no O line, put in Heinicke because can at least scramble.
by JerryJ 12/2/2016 4:42:42 AM
They're just making sure that 4th round draft pick doesn't get upgraded
by keepinup12/2/2016 4:42:36 AM
I'm sorry this offense is a tire fire inside a dumpster fire. very winnable game, D-fence was fantastic... fumble was bone headed... at the end of the day no offense=no playoffs
by monk12/2/2016 4:42:32 AM
Give away 2 games to Detroit....lose to a terrible Bears team...and give this one away. Makes me sick.
by UNI Panther 12/2/2016 4:42:25 AM
The Cowboys barely had 200 yds of offense. The Vikings D has their hands up in the air with giant ??????s over their heads.
by kleindropper .12/2/2016 4:42:20 AM
At this point in the season I'm a bit surprised the Vikes didn't just try to kick that extra point instead of going for two.
by oldmanwithagut12/2/2016 4:42:14 AM
Someone investigate the Vikings players during the bye, they were 2 different teams going into and coming out of the bye.
by azvikingfan12/2/2016 4:42:10 AM
God I hate the Cowboys. Ever since Drew Pearson pushed off on Bobby Bryant I believe back in the late 70s....have hated them.
by UNI Panther 12/2/2016 4:42:04 AM
He was throwing out not to get sacked
by Dima12/2/2016 4:41:59 AM
Offense needs to step it up.....look terrible except for the last series!
by kwvikes12/2/2016 4:41:55 AM
Should of never came down to the 2pt try . They need to play offense like that earlier in the game , like its 2 minutes left always
by Dima12/2/2016 4:41:51 AM
What officiating, puke.
by Ralphy12/2/2016 4:41:48 AM
I was not even excited when we scored cuz I knew we'd blow it, however, my prediction was wrong. I thought we'd make the 2 point try and then get the kick returner on us
by Haha12/2/2016 4:41:38 AM
Tough season
by John12/2/2016 4:41:33 AM
How does this team expect fans to remain fans with continuous humiliating disappointment - for decades...
by cooperluck12/2/2016 4:41:28 AM
Please GET RID OF SAM BRADFORD job 1 for offseason
by Enviose12/2/2016 4:41:23 AM
Proud Viking loss
by oldmanwithagut12/2/2016 4:41:15 AM
McKinnon was wide open on that play.
Oh well, nice job Thelen, giving a TD and the game to the overrated Cowboys with one play.
by kleindropper .12/2/2016 4:41:10 AM
This ref crew was awful tonight! too many missed calls.... of course Vikes will get a call that says...oh, we missed that and other calls!
by kwvikes12/2/2016 4:41:05 AM
How do you throw the ball over everyone's head?
by Enviose12/2/2016 4:35:00 AM
Coaches called that play and the penalty prior ,
by Dima12/2/2016 4:34:57 AM
I believe that pass was intended for Manute Bol
by oldmanwithagut12/2/2016 4:32:40 AM
He got hit on the head
by Dima12/2/2016 4:32:35 AM
Is anyone surprised by this?
by Lefty5212/2/2016 4:32:33 AM
@Witz just like all night....missed call!
by kwvikes12/2/2016 4:32:18 AM
Where was he throwing to! and then a terrible missed call!