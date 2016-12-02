Harrison Smith has had quite a few bad games in a row. And yes, he was beaten as badly as any DB I have seen this year. That was awful.
by JusZFax12/2/2016 3:00:49 AM
@natureboy: Yep I'm a cowgirl but that was an absolutely brutal 70's esque bone-crusher of a sack using the helmet like a battering ram into the opposing qb's ribcage. You could almost hear the crisp cracks through the tv as Bradford's ribcage did it's best impression of a freshly opened can of pringles.
by Zoe Butcher12/2/2016 3:00:40 AM
Bring out the mobile Taylor H and make the cowboys look ordinary
by jimdry12/2/2016 2:58:42 AM
I got home just in time to see why Harrison Smith is a safety and not a cornerback. Did Bryant smoke him or what?
by keepinup12/2/2016 2:58:40 AM
The spelling bee contest in on another website. Put Treadwell In.
by George Rodine12/2/2016 2:58:35 AM
Cowboy helmet to Bradford's ribs, obvious intent to injure.
by natureboy12/2/2016 2:56:14 AM
@JusZFax: I hear a veteran mobile qb still wants to play, maybe the Vikings take Romo off our hands? Hahaha.
by Zoe Butcher12/2/2016 2:56:11 AM
Honestly, I did not know Dak had a howitzer cannon for an arm. He almost used too much rocket fuel on that Dak-to-Bryant connection, 52 yards, but I'd imagine the way Dez had to leap into it to get his fingers on it that it was closer to 60 yards. Is there anything this bright young talent can't do? I suppose he's terrible at stand-up comedy. There's always that... :P
by Zoe Butcher12/2/2016 2:53:33 AM
Well, that was one boring offensive performance by the Vikings. So why did we waste a 1st round pick on an less than mobile QB that is a sitting duck behind our offensive line? Spielman is brilliant.
by JusZFax12/2/2016 2:52:51 AM
I remember when jerry burns had offencive line problems he had a moving pocket and made things work . these offencive coordinators we've had are dopes
by jimdry12/2/2016 2:52:47 AM
Quite the offensive Offensive display against a very average Dallas D
by KennyLL12/2/2016 2:49:24 AM
This will only get worse in the second half...not a lot of hope for a W.....
by Lefty5212/2/2016 2:49:22 AM
Our first round draft pick had another outstanding half. BTW, can someone remind me who our 1st round pick is? Probably will play as much as next years 1st round pick.
by JusZFax12/2/2016 2:49:20 AM
Wooooow. Collins delivered what amounts to a sinaloa cartel sicario hit on Bradford. I thought refs have been calling hits like that which seem clearly designed to send a qb home in an ambulance?
by Zoe Butcher12/2/2016 2:49:15 AM
@GeorgeRodine You mean Treadwell? He must be really great if you don't even now how to spell his name
by cynicvikingsfan12/2/2016 2:49:08 AM
Offence matters
by jimdry12/2/2016 2:49:02 AM
PTI - pardon the interruption, but can someone in the media tell me why their best receiver is on the bench. PUT TREDWELL IN for goodness sakes. You have the worst offense.
by George Rodine12/2/2016 2:46:42 AM
Wow, now the Dallas D is looking for a little payback. I didn't think our D was supposedly any good this year thanks to multiple season-long starter injuries?
by Zoe Butcher12/2/2016 2:46:22 AM
Clemmings is AWFUL. Yet the Vikings keep him protecting the blind side. FIRE RICK SPIELMAN
by JusZFax12/2/2016 2:44:34 AM
It is nice to see that Rudolph still has 0 broken tackles in his career. He is sooo big, yet is brought down by a single corner every single time.
by cynicvikingsfan12/2/2016 2:43:25 AM
@JusZFax :-)
by kwvikes12/2/2016 2:43:09 AM
Pathetic 2 min drill!
by KennyLL12/2/2016 2:43:07 AM
Here comes our 2minute offense. Try not to laugh
by JusZFax12/2/2016 2:40:45 AM
Time for Taylor Heinike.
by Enviose12/2/2016 2:40:43 AM
Wow. I'm really impressed with the Vikings defense. They're go-getters. They see the ball they go get it! With that being said though, these teams almost feel like mirror images of one another, Dallas with the vaunted O-line, the Vikings with a killer D-line. If I had to pick which one would eventually wear the other down come 4th quarter, I'd place my money on Dallas. There's no way the defense can hold up this blistering tempo all game. Dak is the 3rd down/4th quarter clutch qb of the 2016 NFL season thus far...
by Zoe Butcher12/2/2016 2:38:32 AM
Would be nice to see Bradford have that much time to throw...xmas list
by JusZFax12/2/2016 2:38:18 AM
Unbelievable 3rd down pass...playing not to lose...guarantees loss every time...
by Lefty5212/2/2016 2:33:22 AM
You can not tell me a receiver can not get open 5 yards downfield on 3rd down. Bradford is an awful 3rd down QB. His decisions are perplexing.
by JusZFax12/2/2016 2:33:18 AM
can Vikings even throw a slant pass? instead of the out and short?