yea...2 first down plays. 2 yard runs on both. This coaching staff isn't even trying.
by JusZFax12/2/2016 3:20:42 AM
So, Treadwell comes out of school with a reputation as a possession receiver with little to no speed and they send him deep? You can't make this stuff up.
by keepinup12/2/2016 3:20:08 AM
@KennyLL Very true. More specifically, Adrian left, Adrian Right, pass 2 yards short.
by cynicvikingsfan12/2/2016 3:20:05 AM
Time for a change up, same old same old won't work but that's a layman's view
by jimdry12/2/2016 3:20:02 AM
Our defense has to be ticked at the offense. I can not believe they sit in meetings and watch film without laughing or maybe crying. Never seen a team that as such polar opposites on both sides of the ball.
by JusZFax12/2/2016 3:19:50 AM
Ultimately this game has been a pure battle of defenses on both teams. What little Dak and Dez have been able to muster along the way having a better qb/wr/rb may be the difference in this game in the long run.
by Zoe Butcher12/2/2016 3:19:41 AM
@GeorgeRodine Did you watch him in the preseason? College? Do you know what his injury history is?
by cynicvikingsfan12/2/2016 3:19:34 AM
draw conclusion on one play? c'mon man
by George Rodine12/2/2016 3:15:38 AM
Turner's offense was run run pass punt
by KennyLL12/2/2016 3:15:34 AM
they need to pressure Dak.....
by kwvikes12/2/2016 3:15:32 AM
Defense needs to come up with a few more take-aways for us to stay in this game....
by Lefty5212/2/2016 3:13:25 AM
Great separation by Treadwell... Hard to get playing time when you can't get open. He doesn't belong in this offense, only picked for Turner's predictable run, run, pass for four yards
by cynicvikingsfan12/2/2016 3:12:49 AM
So apparently Treadwell is not a real fast receiver, yet we drafted him number one, and he has a history of dropping passes. No wonder he gets little playing time. Another Rick Spielman 1st round special. Have a feeling Treadwell and Ponder will be on the same team in a few years.
by JusZFax12/2/2016 3:12:44 AM
the treadwell play was PI, but teadwell didnt fight
by jimdry12/2/2016 3:12:37 AM
How about giving us a call? They arm lock every one of our receivers
by Enviose12/2/2016 3:09:20 AM
Well, this offense is just hard to describe without using four letter words.
by JusZFax12/2/2016 3:08:23 AM
I guess you could call that an opening
by jimdry12/2/2016 3:07:38 AM
@Fan of Krause: No, it's called a demerol shot. ;P
by Zoe Butcher12/2/2016 3:07:28 AM
This is hard to believe, but Bradford's release point might actually be lower than Teddy's.
by JusZFax12/2/2016 3:07:04 AM
Bradford is one tough dude.
by Fan of Krause12/2/2016 3:05:36 AM
wow
by kwvikes12/2/2016 3:05:34 AM
Ok maybe he is more mobile than he is letting on.
by JusZFax12/2/2016 3:05:33 AM
@jimdry Did you see that?
by cynicvikingsfan12/2/2016 3:05:31 AM
wow
by jimdry12/2/2016 3:04:36 AM
Those passes by Bradford when the back is obviously covered is very disturbing
by JusZFax12/2/2016 3:03:27 AM
oh good set up the offensive line to fail , quarterback who cant move