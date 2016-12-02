Guess we now know why Treadwell isn't playing. Going to be a bust of Ponder proportions. Thanks Rick
by JusZfax12/2/2016 3:41:15 AM
That was a Rookie route by someone not playing much. Reason why not much in the rotation...yet. #faith.
by Fan of Krause12/2/2016 3:41:13 AM
We have ab awesome defense - they even keep our offense from scoring without even trying...
by cooperluck12/2/2016 3:40:37 AM
3 again.....really need to score a TD!!!!
by kwvikes12/2/2016 3:40:34 AM
Treadwell messes up again, no wonder he isn't on the field more often. Terrible route by the possession receiver.
by cynicvikingsfan12/2/2016 3:40:31 AM
Treadwell is a first round bust, all you needed to see was that last play.
by azvikingfan12/2/2016 3:40:27 AM
tredwell the bust
by jimdry12/2/2016 3:40:22 AM
@GeorgeRodine Sigh... the post-fact world just sets everyone up for disappointment. You seem to visit a lot of "other" websites, thought you would learn something from them. If LT catches more than 30 passes next year, I will eat crow, until then the proof is in the pudding.
by cynicvikingsfan12/2/2016 3:38:22 AM
Does this have the feel of a Late Dallas FG for a 10-9 win or what!?
by Witz12/2/2016 3:38:14 AM
I wonder if we have the capacity to score a touchdown? Oops - penalty and short run - I guess not....
by cooperluck12/2/2016 3:35:53 AM
Let's hope they can stay in FG territory.
by Witz12/2/2016 3:35:49 AM
Clemmings....sigh.
by JusZfax12/2/2016 3:34:07 AM
NEED 7!!!!
by kwvikes12/2/2016 3:34:05 AM
The trivia contest is on another website. Go LT.
by George Rodine12/2/2016 3:32:49 AM
Total holding...good lord
by JusZFax12/2/2016 3:32:47 AM
This is where we might see a lot Elliot from the Boys.
by Fan of Krause12/2/2016 3:30:03 AM
Bradford is an A+ on his abilities tonight problems are coaching, line, receivers.
by jimdry12/2/2016 3:30:00 AM
Vikings are averaging 4.6 yards per carry tonight. Boggles the mind. Of course they are only averaging 5.3 yards per pass.
by JusZFax12/2/2016 3:29:27 AM
Rudolph has no big play capabilities...very average tight end...once again D has to come up big...
by Lefty5212/2/2016 3:26:51 AM
perfect throw ,unable to make the tough catch
by jimdry12/2/2016 3:26:50 AM
Rudolph should have made that catch. Right threw his hands