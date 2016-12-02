I may not be left footed, but I could punt close to Locke's avg this game. Vikings, please give me a job, I have student loans to pay off and subsidized your stadium through my alcohol purchases. Please help the people that paid for your ugly spaceship and waste of taxpayer dollars.
by cynicvikingsfan12/2/2016 4:17:29 AM
It would almost be better if the defense weren't so dominate. If our offense we just average VIKES would be dominate
by John12/2/2016 4:17:17 AM
Hire Shurmur, he was run out of St. Louis and eagles and now we have him.
by Dima12/2/2016 4:17:07 AM
Good news tonight is the Cowboys are nothing but average. I give Dak 3 more years before his gut surpasses mine.
by oldmanwithagut12/2/2016 4:15:58 AM
if my team is losing I don't rely on what got me here
by jimdry12/2/2016 4:15:49 AM
How can this team get a normal 0 line ?
by Dima12/2/2016 4:15:45 AM
Defense needs to score!
by kwvikes12/2/2016 4:14:21 AM
Of course Clemmings will be back next year. And Kalil will get big bucks. This assumes Rick Spielman still has his job.
by JusZfax12/2/2016 4:14:18 AM
These are the Vikings I grew up with...
by oldmanwithagut12/2/2016 4:14:05 AM
Brutal
by Brutal12/2/2016 4:14:03 AM
defense , lights out... offence , junior high in skill .. effort and coaching.
by jimdry12/2/2016 4:14:00 AM
What a complete waste of a great defensive effort. Offense is an absolute joke. It's time for our GM to be fired!!
by Tark1012/2/2016 4:13:57 AM
As a back up
by Dima12/2/2016 4:13:54 AM
Clemmings needs to be replaced ASAP...he's killing us...not fair to this team...
by Lefty5212/2/2016 4:13:45 AM
Most anemic offense in the league... Painful to watch week - after week - after week...
by cooperluck12/2/2016 4:13:35 AM
Any bets that Clemmings makes the club next year? I know I don't think so.
by keepinup12/2/2016 4:13:15 AM
Clemmings would not start on any team.0
by Dima12/2/2016 4:13:03 AM
How is it possible that clemmings still has a job? Anyone in his place could not do worse.
by Witz12/2/2016 4:12:59 AM
you've got to be kidding!
by kwvikes12/2/2016 4:12:57 AM
It is true...special teams have stunk tonight and likely cost us the game.
by JusZfax12/2/2016 4:12:50 AM
Zekes game now
by Dima12/2/2016 4:12:26 AM
of course they holding on Vikings!
by kwvikes12/2/2016 4:12:23 AM
Does Locke have a broken leg or something?
by kleindropper .12/2/2016 4:12:20 AM
Is there a worse starting tackle than Clemmings?
by azvikingfan12/2/2016 4:11:47 AM
Torture
by Dima12/2/2016 4:11:30 AM
Clemmings is without question the worst left tackle the Vikings have every had.
by JusZfax12/2/2016 4:11:27 AM
There is nothing special about the Cowboys; the Seahawks will destroy them in the playoffs. If the Vikings didn't have a high school level line and RB squad, they would have pasted this team tonight.
by kleindropper .12/2/2016 4:11:24 AM
Clemmings....again.
by JusZfax12/2/2016 4:11:08 AM
A whole lot closer than I was expecting. However, there is no such thing as a moral victory in the standings.
by keepinup12/2/2016 4:10:09 AM
We had a 10-1 team down on the ropes but the tide turned on that fumble.
by Dima12/2/2016 4:08:54 AM
Probably 2 more wins....maybe just 1...Jags have been playing teams tough lately....
by Lefty5212/2/2016 4:08:51 AM
D has been spectacular
by jimdry12/2/2016 4:08:29 AM
Best case..Lose by two points...
by Shirp12/2/2016 4:08:26 AM
Lockes punt actually saved them. If he Punted it farther Dallas would have bled More Time off the clock and we'd never get the ball back!!
by Witz12/2/2016 4:08:14 AM
zimmer = great D.... idiot offense...please get a new OC
by jimdry12/2/2016 4:08:10 AM
Sack or fumble to end the game?
by Dima12/2/2016 4:07:27 AM
Havent blocked a FG since Bud Grant
by KennyLL12/2/2016 4:07:24 AM
They can't score once all game and now they effectively have to score twice on this final drive.
by Witz12/2/2016 4:07:20 AM
At least we will get a good offensive lineman with our first round pick....oh wait.
by JusZfax12/2/2016 4:07:17 AM
They will probably play for a field goal
by Dima12/2/2016 4:06:01 AM
So the question is, do the Vikings win 2 more games? Jags, Bears?