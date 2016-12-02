Wow now Dallas is trying its best to give the game away
by kleindropper .12/2/2016 4:29:35 AM
Fade to LT!!
by Witz12/2/2016 4:28:19 AM
Poor Zim. His eye is going to pop out dealing with this game.
by Witz12/2/2016 4:27:57 AM
The whole season he hasn't
by Dima12/2/2016 4:27:42 AM
A lot of Low Snaps By Easton tonight.
by Witz12/2/2016 4:27:16 AM
why has bradford not rolled out the whole game til now
by jimdry12/2/2016 4:27:05 AM
the hurry up offense seems to work for the Vikes.....hate that they don't use it until the last 2 minutes.
by kwvikes12/2/2016 4:26:47 AM
Look at the scrambling ability of our QB
by Dima12/2/2016 4:26:02 AM
That Viking horn has to go....
by oldmanwithagut12/2/2016 4:25:37 AM
Any average team could of scored a few touch downs with the opportunitys the Vikes had
by Dima12/2/2016 4:24:53 AM
However he might not fit a team that needs a mobile QB
by jimdry12/2/2016 4:24:50 AM
History question for old Viking fans: Jim Lindsey vs Clint Jones....who was better?
by oldmanwithagut12/2/2016 4:24:47 AM
This is the Vikings....so basically no chance to win this game...
by Lefty5212/2/2016 4:24:32 AM
The way this season has gone they'll score the TD and blow the 2 point conversion.
by Witz12/2/2016 4:24:10 AM
A must position 0 line
by Dima12/2/2016 4:24:08 AM
no matter how it ends Sam Bradford AAA+
by jimdry12/2/2016 4:23:55 AM
Spielman has yet to draft a decent OL starter in the last 4 years.
by azvikingfan12/2/2016 4:23:20 AM
They are missing the special teams coach.
by Dima12/2/2016 4:22:57 AM
special teams have not been special tonight!
by kwvikes12/2/2016 4:22:47 AM
JusZfax, it took them how long to get rid of Chilli? Spielman will get the benefit of the doubt because of all the injuries. They will not think about the poor quality of the starters to begin with. Now they are down to guys who could not beat out below starters
by keepinup12/2/2016 4:22:17 AM
Wow, great special teams night.
by Enviose12/2/2016 4:22:10 AM
Is it raining ?
by Dima12/2/2016 4:21:07 AM
Well, who will return this punt? I am betting Thielen
by cynicvikingsfan12/2/2016 4:21:05 AM
Bradford and company can give up a few more Sacks
by Dima12/2/2016 4:21:02 AM
Does anyone here remember how Paul Krause used to just throw his body towards a runner and hope they'd just trip over him?
by oldmanwithagut12/2/2016 4:20:03 AM
You get a normal O line when you don't lose 4 tackles to IR. And do what the Boys did and draft higher.
by Fan of Krause12/2/2016 4:19:58 AM
Dalla had an off night , teams will use this formula against them.