When the defense hands you the ball on the 18 and you end up having to punt it away.....yeah, you might have problems...
by KappWasKing11/6/2016 7:30:25 PM
Remember this defense was gonna win us games? Time to start!
by Lisa D11/6/2016 7:30:19 PM
Agree on OL, Spielman did not address it and now they have no 1st round pick. Cannot see Bradford lasting the season. It's just a matter of time before he is injured on one of numerous sacks allowed by OL.
by Norv11/6/2016 7:30:16 PM
If Detroit eclipses 13 points this game is OVER. If the terrible play continues on both sides of the ball - then Zimmer's calabilities are in question (as well as his future here)
by Joe Hobot11/6/2016 7:30:06 PM
Defend the North? How about defending the lions? Or anyone for that matter!
by Tark1011/6/2016 7:27:53 PM
The offensive line issues are all on Rick Spielman. And the QB issues are as well. Spielman is back on the hot seat for his handling of the perpetual offensive line issues.
by Rodney11/6/2016 7:24:40 PM
Good thing is this game is going so fast, fans can enjoy the outdoors downtown after the game.
by Todd Hauer11/6/2016 7:20:16 PM
Penalties, missed tackles, poor zone coverage on #Vikings DEF. Ugly football so far. Stay disciplined in 2nd half and give yourself a chance
This is just bad football by the Vikings, there has to be an explanation other than injuries. They haven't looked sharp on either side of the ball since week 5. There has to be an explanation other than injuries, someone in press needs to do some digging.