Am I the only one that noticed how bad Walsh would've missed that if it WASNT blocked? It would've waaaaaay left
by Dubbs11/6/2016 8:18:08 PM
With Walsh too - at some point Zimmer HAS TO BE HELD ACCOUNTABLE! Why does he escape criticism?
by Joe Hobot11/6/2016 8:17:13 PM
Must be nice to have a decent FG kicker. Not as if the Vikings were not aware of Walsh's issues. They just chose to do nothing about it. I guess if they "fixed" the issue like they "fixed" the offensive line, we would be worse off.
by Rodney11/6/2016 8:16:38 PM
Prater shows Walsh how its done!!
by Lisa D11/6/2016 8:16:28 PM
Hate those drives which start with handoff to running back up the middle for little or no gain. Cannot blame Walsh for block, the OL is terrible and getting worse.
by Norv11/6/2016 8:16:26 PM
Matt Prater knocks through a 53-yard FG to give #Lions 13-9 lead with 12:33 to play. #DETvsMIN
Vikings off season will be very interesting this year. I forsee lots of different faces. This team just isn't complete enough for a SB run. OL, Kicker, should be top priority, along with "do we sign AD to another contract"
by azvikingfan11/6/2016 8:03:26 PM
Please!! I have seen the Blair witch movie enough already!
by Tark1011/6/2016 8:01:01 PM
Lions have run nine plays for 5 yards, 0 FD this quarter.