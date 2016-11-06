wow, you know it is going bad when Smith misses a tackle
by Rodney11/6/2016 8:30:25 PM
I don't have the game on TV. I'm listening on NFL.com. I have Game Pass so i can watch the game just after it ends. One thing I've seen is that Fusco can not/does not get any kind of push on short yardage.
by keepinup11/6/2016 8:30:21 PM
Asiata up the middle should never be ran again, when will they learn?
by Spartan11/6/2016 8:30:17 PM
We have huge issues on the offensive line, yet we think we can push the pile forward and beat the Lions defensive line. Brilliant coaching. No one should be surprised they came up short. Except the clueless coaches.
by Rodney11/6/2016 8:30:15 PM
At least throw Easton and Joseph in here again
by Witz11/6/2016 8:30:10 PM
Did shurmur reach out to norv for that play call???
by Witz11/6/2016 8:30:07 PM
wow, what a lack of push by the offensive line
by Rodney11/6/2016 8:30:00 PM
#Vikings have come away with nine* points on five possessions that have traveled inside the Lions' 30-yard line.
I wonder if these woes, the inability to trade for/bring in talent to replace the OL and kicker likes with the Vikings using most of their cap space on Bradford, TB going on IR messed up the Vikings in several ways.