Brought the W back to the D. #OnePride http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cwnw1dxXUAA0NPc.jpg
.@chadgreenway52 stepped up big today with @EricKendricks54 inactive.
📰: mnvkn.gs/Aa5Csu http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CwnwmegWgAAu17M.jpg
.@ttwentyman 's 4 downs from #DETvsMIN
1) Praise for Prater
2) Standout special teams
3&4) bit.ly/2eMYGNg http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cwnu6LqXEAA0wr3.jpg
Enjoy the full highlights from #DETvsMIN
🎥: bit.ly/2fqkTBV http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CwnuLV_UsAAdg7D.jpg
.@stefondiggs hauled in a franchise-record 13 catches in today's contest.
📰: mnvkn.gs/FYA8QE http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cwnpf_vUUAAdol0.jpg
.@PAOnTheMic & @wobby recap a back-and-forth game against the Lions.
📺: mnvkn.gs/iGdfmr http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cwnb__JUAAAity3.jpg
Half-off 🍕tomorrow from participating Michigan @PapaJohns ! http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CwnbxfsUkAI_bqb.jpg
Watch Matt Prater hit the 58-yard FG to force OT
🎥: bit.ly/2f7MFos http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CwnYYdPUAAAAkU9.jpg
"We've still got to find a way to score more points." - Sam Bradford
📺: mnvkn.gs/BLMxLK http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CwnU5svUsAAwoZr.jpg
.@MikeOHaraNFL tackles the @volunteerenergy burning questions from #DETvsMIN : bit.ly/2fvyHdh http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CwnM_20VEAAo5Hw.jpg
The @budlight play of the game has to be the game-winner
Watch the highlight: bit.ly/2fvybM0 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CwnKrMrVQAANBpa.jpg
.@ttwentyman recaps the #Lions win: bit.ly/2fvxUc3 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CwnHu99UQAEeIEL.jpg
The #Vikings drop to 5-3 following this afternoon's overtime loss.
📰: mnvkn.gs/B4s95p http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CwnHas_XUAApqKO.jpg
Matt Prater: "They don't send me out to attempt field goals, they send me out to make field goals." http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CwnB9CoUoAAvMdc.jpg
58 yards away, down by 3 with :02 left?
¯\_(ツ)_/¯ http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CwnAowUUAAAJv4e.jpg