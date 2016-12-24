Good to see Bradford playing so well. Two hundred plus yards and a td. Protect him and he will pick them apart
by Spartan12/24/2016 7:54:45 PM
Bradford has missed more passes to wide open receivers as the year progressed. Still need a franchise QB in addition to a new offensive line, new running back, new linebacker, etc. Spielman has create a mammoth mess.
by SlickRick12/24/2016 7:52:59 PM
Come on boys. Let's get a score.
by Rick in Ga.12/24/2016 7:52:54 PM
Danielle Hunter has been one of the rare late round pickups that continues to do very well. I can see him take Robison's spot full time next year.
by azvikingfan12/24/2016 7:52:51 PM
Watching this #Vikings game makes me wish the mother-in-law would show up for Christmas sooner