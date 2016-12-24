Vikings and Zimmer were never as good as their 5-0 start. Vikes will finish 2nd to last in the division and there is nothing to suggest they won't finish at least that bad next year. Too many lousy players on the team and a coach that doesn't understand clock management.
by SlickRick12/24/2016 8:23:20 PM
Kendricks! Need two LB for next season, three o linemen. Need a new GM to make it happen
by Spartan12/24/2016 8:23:18 PM
Tick, tick, tick...we need help for next year
by obvike12/24/2016 8:22:59 PM
Poor coaching look at 3 loses in last few minutes of the games put that on Zimmer and poor play calling
by Arkansas guy12/24/2016 8:22:43 PM
Officially a blowout. Heads needs to roll.
by SlickRick12/24/2016 8:22:37 PM
Barr lacks fire
by obvike12/24/2016 8:18:36 PM
Zimmer has failed to get these guys motivated. They really are playing like they don't care.
by Vikingfan196412/24/2016 8:18:28 PM
can someone please explain the downward spiral of Barr? He hasn't done diddley since the bye.
by azvikingfan12/24/2016 8:18:23 PM
Barr has had two bad seasons.
by Spartan12/24/2016 8:16:43 PM
ANTHONY BARR! Terrible year, misses another tackle/sack
by Vikingfan196412/24/2016 8:16:40 PM
Family bonding over our struggling Vikings. So much tradition.
WOW! Aikman said in the past 10 drafts by Vikings, Spielman has only selected two OL in first three rounds which explains why this team has no future....many have posted what has become obvious, Vikings will struggle as long as Rick is GM
by Hmmmmm12/24/2016 8:09:46 PM
After this season ends, how much will they pay you at Target to take a jersey home?
by oldmanwithagut12/24/2016 8:09:27 PM
Positives: Diggs, Thieland, and Hunter never give up.
by Vikingfan196412/24/2016 8:09:21 PM
This is ultimately Zimmer's team. And the 2nd half of the season is his failure.
by SlickRick12/24/2016 8:05:00 PM
Clemmings is in there because there there is no other OTs
by KennyLL12/24/2016 8:04:50 PM
Andrew Krammer, short passes look good on the stats, but don't score many touchdowns or get may first downs.