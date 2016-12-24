Guys...I just did the math and the Vikings have a 0% chance of making the playoffs this year.
by Graham Cracker12/24/2016 8:49:53 PM
What a joke! thought it might be different with Zimmer but it isn't
by JB12/24/2016 8:49:49 PM
Fumble before end of 1st half lost this game
by KennyLL12/24/2016 8:49:46 PM
As bad as this offense is. If the defense was even mediocre, the Vikings would have had a chance today.
by SlickerRick12/24/2016 8:49:44 PM
Merry Christmas! All I want is an entire OL, a bruising RB, a D that plays with passion, a QB that does more than throw checkdowns, and a Dallas loss in the playoffs. Not much.
by NDSU Fan12/24/2016 8:46:08 PM
Saddest part is Spielman will still be around, and he's left this team in total disarray
by SadVikingsFan12/24/2016 8:46:01 PM
I don't know why I pay so much for NFL Sunday Ticket just to see the Vikes collapse every year.
by vikingfan196412/24/2016 8:45:56 PM
Total collapse. Should have seen it coming. They are the Vikings after all
by Spergeon Wynn12/24/2016 8:45:51 PM
Thats it for me, Merry Christmas to all!
by Spartan12/24/2016 8:42:55 PM
Little respect shown to Zimmer. Rubbing it in.
by Bud12/24/2016 8:42:47 PM
Looking at those replays, it looks like they have been passing on Barr without much fear. That just shows you how much he's declined.
by azvikingfan12/24/2016 8:42:43 PM
Merry Christmas! TJ Clemmings is the WORST left tackle in football. Vikings D gave up two games before this.
by NDSU Fan12/24/2016 8:42:36 PM
If the Wilf's want to retain interest in this joke of a team, they better make some big moves to improve. Of course living in the East Coast and not having to put up with this mess helps...and the fact they are raking in the cash.
by SlickerRick12/24/2016 8:42:30 PM
Say what you want. Blame an injury, but HSmith is horrible in pass coverage, always has been