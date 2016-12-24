Thanks for joining us today. We'll be back for the last game of the season next Sunday against the Bears.
by Star Tribune Sports12/24/2016 9:14:59 PM
It's been interesting watching the Vikings Strib comment sections since week 7. The 5 stages of grief and loss have been on full display. The final stage, acceptance, is here today for some of you.
by steve12/24/2016 9:14:21 PM
Bradford had no touch in end zone throws.
by Dima12/24/2016 9:14:14 PM
I for one still like the Bradford trade, Teddy will not be able to play next year. Would could have predicted the OL decimation.
by azvikingfan12/24/2016 9:14:11 PM
It's been a thielen show, the only Viking with guts.
by Dima12/24/2016 9:14:05 PM
Kyle Rudolph another overrated guy that got paid way too much for what he brings. Spielman always finds a way to pay the wrong guys
by SadVikingsFan12/24/2016 9:14:02 PM
Wilf's need to wake up and realize their hire of Rick Spielman as GM is a colossal error in judgment...and with no 1st and 4th round pick in 2017, there is almost no hope for the Viking future....the Philadelphia Eagles thank Rick Spielman for setting up their future success
by Hmmmmm12/24/2016 9:13:57 PM
Why throw a 5 yard pass in the middle and then have to use your final time-out....how dumb is that
by Hmmmmm12/24/2016 9:13:44 PM
We need to clear house on the offensive side of the ball. No more Pat Shurmer, no leftovers from Norv Turner, no Tony Sparano, and most of all, get rid of nearly the entire starting OL.
by SadVikingsFan12/24/2016 9:13:37 PM
All we need is 2 scores in 32 sec.
by Dima12/24/2016 9:13:35 PM
We need two TDs and Bradford still throwing 3 yard passes with 26 seconds left. #headscratcher
by SadVikingsFan12/24/2016 9:13:30 PM
1st and goal from the 1 is now 1st and goal from the 16
by SadVikingsFan12/24/2016 9:08:14 PM
Vikings are going the wrong way.
by Mark J. Westpfahlvia twitter12/24/2016 9:08:07 PM
Vikings are humiliating themselves on garbage time. Even if this game was close, they'd be screwing this all up. Just stop please.