Coach Beam in the house! vine.co/v/5vUWrEgbqtF
#Vikings have to limit this guy's playmaking ability... http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CtNkQGCWAAA6hRR.jpg
Today's #Vikings inactive
MORE: mnvkn.gs/K5IH1H http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CtNa95AXYAAcnnK.jpg
Ready to take the field in Carolina. #Skol http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CtNVTzhWAAAHVOo.jpg
.@jjones9 Ronnie Lott and… Chris Scott. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CtNUxkAVUAEGdR4.jpg
Thankfully, it's quiet outside the stadium? So much so a cop in riot gear was taking a selfie. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CtNSUjwVYAA6wly.jpg