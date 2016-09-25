Woof. Some lousy pass protection on consecutive plays, first by the offensive line and then by Jerick McKinnon. Would appear Vikings going series by series with running backs, putting McKinnon in a spot Matt Asiata would've thrived.
Vikings losing track of the ball early. The Panthers offense is so diverse in its running scheme. They haven't skipped a beat without Jonathan Stewart and Cam Newton has been effective off that. He's 5-for-5 for 82 yards and just took an option handoff three yards for a touchdown.
Another 10-0 deficit on the road for the Vikings. How much does this early trend concern you?