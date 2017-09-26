Live: CNN town hall debate on health care legislation

Annnnd...CNN goes right back to nonstop coverage of the NFL and the national anthem. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DKnf7KMW0AEtyPX.jpg
The National Security Agency reveals there are more than 100,000 foreign nationals under surveillance cnn.it/2hvqSXt https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DKnhdO_VYAAxv2j.jpg
CNN debate's over. Let the fundraising begin: https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DKnhQ2mXcAAWNKq.jpg
Donald Trump Jr.'s Secret Service detail has been restored, sources say cnn.it/2y5f4Gf https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DKnmDM7VoAEKtv1.jpg
The Republican zombie repeal and replace effort just died. Again. | Analysis by CNN's Chris Cillizza cnn.it/2xH7twj https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DKnojvIWsAAwDV1.jpg
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders briefly suggests NFL players should protest police, not the flag cnn.it/2fNBtNu https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DKn05-4W4AAPMtI.jpg
Ivanka Trump spearheads a $200 million STEM effort cnn.it/2wQx7jh https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DKn7yUBVoAAxSaK.jpg
Senate Republicans float a new DACA proposal cnn.it/2hvdQZT https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DKoAzOTWkAAMs6M.jpg
North Korea accuses Trump of declaring war cnn.it/2hrU1X5 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DKoH57IXoAAC668.jpg
The White House stonewalls Capitol Hill over records in the Russia probe cnn.it/2fNBBws https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DKoPApDUQAACtDh.jpg
Facebook could still be weaponized again for the 2018 midterms cnn.it/2xGpuuO https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DKoYZIGXkAEhxd5.jpg
The latest from @RonBrownstein : The NFL, Charlottesville, and President Trump's pattern of racial division cnn.it/2xxhGJO https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DKoeHs5UMAAbfLS.jpg
FYI, the US is not at war with North Korea | Analysis by Z. Byron Wolf cnn.it/2xwDjKf https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DKojYGlWsAAoHml.jpg
European Union ambassadors defend the Iran nuclear deal, pushing back at US President Donald Trump cnn.it/2xwgMwY https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DKoqsiHXUAAr1y-.jpg
White House chief of staff John Kelly is not pleased with President Trump's NFL culture war cnn.it/2xHEGIb https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DKoxVxPUEAAELKD.jpg
The number of insured would be "reduced by millions" under the GOP health bill, new CBO score says cnn.it/2fvmCtW https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DKo5zMmU8AAcWgz.jpg
The United States sees "no indication" that Iran launched a ballistic missile, despite President Trump's tweet cnn.it/2fO81qK https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DKpIOPIW0AAd7gC.jpg
Steve Bannon and Nigel Farage say Roy Moore can save President Trump from himself cnn.it/2ypKjHR https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DKpMklcWkAA5uMl.jpg
The GOP takes stock after another health care failure cnn.it/2hwEDFd https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DKpPVGJXcAEvWX4.jpg
The military and North Korea: What you hear and what it means cnn.it/2y5alnV https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DKpSz7cVYAAu9nQ.jpg
LGBT employment discrimination cases are on the road to the Supreme Court cnn.it/2y5AGC3 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DKpWaHIWsAAp6oH.jpg
Attorney General Jeff Sessions will wade into the divisive campus free speech debate cnn.it/2xHSYsm https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DKpaEzpVoAEesd2.jpg
President Trump's longtime confidante Roger Stone will face congressional Russia investigators today cnn.it/2hwCXeW https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DKpdRdkXUAEe-Rx.jpg
President Trump keeps up his clash with the NFL and claims that ratings are "way down" cnn.it/2yqoUyi https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DKpguVsWsAA5X_c.jpg
At a private dinner, President Trump says his NFL feud has "really caught on" cnn.it/2xyRmyK https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DKpkJsrX0AAxkcJ.jpg
Pat Tillman's widow: Don't "politicize" my husband's service in way "that divides us" cnn.it/2fyf8GF https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DKpnzgRW4AUKLAZ.jpg
Here's everything you need to know about the Alabama Senate race cnn.it/2fNtkbN https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DKprPtlXcAA17kV.jpg
Trump's NFL and Puerto Rico tweets prove his goal is to divide, not unite the country cnn.it/2hw3OHX via CNN's Chris Cillizza https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DKpurggXkAAbz5x.jpg
Jared Kushner used a private email account to talk to White House officials, his attorney says cnn.it/2y5ohhI https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DKpyHYBUEAEw-OG.jpg