I have yet to see what the terms are for Cordarrelle in Oakland and I'm not sure what the Vikings offered him to come back, if anything. But the writing for Cordarrelle has been on the wall since last spring, when they drafted Treadwell and picked up his option. I know he had a nice bounce-back year in 2016, but this is a guy who has like 1,300 career receiving yards here. Let's not make him more than what he is. That being said, if Cordarrelle lands with a savvy coach who can find more clever wants to use him, he can find the end zone.