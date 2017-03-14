As I said earlier, none of these departures were surprising.
I don't know about chemistry, but yeah, they were leaders, especially Chad. But it's time for some of these younger guys, such as Harrison Smith and Eric Kendricks, to take on larger roles as leaders.
I think it's too early to say now, but both of those are probably possibilities, yeah.
That's a great question, one I still haven't been able to get answered. Wright has proved that he can be a weapon out of the slot and the quick-hitting passing attack they were forced to use last season seemed right up his alley. I'm still not sure why he fell out of favor, but kudos to him for handling it like a professional.
There is a chance they could get one I suppose, but the size of the contracts matter. The deals for Reiff and Remmers are both bigger than any deal their departing free agents have received.
As of three weeks ago, he was still rehabbing that "minor" knee injury.
They will either bring back Terence Newman or sign a veteran. Or perhaps both. And this is said to be a great draft for corners. We'll see if Zimmer gets another one to work with. At safety, Andrew Sendejo was actually pretty solid last season, so it might not be a priority in the draft.
The biggest reason for their collapse last season was tackle play. They have upgraded both spots. That's a good start, IMO. Keep in mind that it's a loooooooooooong way until Week 1.
I'm sure they will add a kick returner at some point, assuming that player can provided other value to the team. Sherels is better returning punts and they probably won't want to risk Diggs or Thielen as a kickoff returner.
Looking at the long term, I'd still argue tackle. Short term? Running back, but it's a great draft class for that position, so it won't be a big deal if they don't sign someone like Murray or bring back Adrian.
Murray would presumably split time with Jerick McKinnon.
I don't anticipate them spending a lot on another free-agent lineman, especially because their aren't many good ones left. But I think they will probably take a couple of linemen in the draft. Let's see how the rest of this offseason goes before we start writing off the 2017 team.
Patterson brought value, especially as a kickoff returner, but they turn over the special-teams unit every single year. That's why a very good coordinator like Mike Priefer is so valuable..
Not both. And hometown discount for Adrian? That would imply there was another team out there that actually wanted to pay him. So far, none have stepped forward.
Ideally, Alexander is ready for that role. But they need to cover themselves in case he is not ready by Week 1, which explains their interest in someone like Nickell Robey-Coleman.
Joe Berger was good last year before suffering that concussion and they thought enough of Nick Easton to let him start the final six games. I'm guessing the Vikings are content with letting those two battle it out this spring and summer.
Let's just say that Riki is not the most credible source here. But, based on what we saw last year and Mike Zimmer's comments at the combine, it is fair to wonder if Zimmer needs to dial it back a little when things aren't going right.
I think they will add a veteran receiver, yes.
Disagree. He's a big run stuffer like Linval, though not as good...
The team's biggest need was tackle and they addressed it...
It's been a long time since that guy did anything in the league.