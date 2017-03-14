They are open to it, that's for sure. I think they should. They like Taylor Heinicke, but they need to get a developmental guy in there.
They will have to find a long-term fix in the draft.
We have received more than 150 questions. I'm not going to be able to get to all of them, but trust me I'm trying.
Von Miller makes a lot of guys look bad.
I never thought guard was a big priority. And they pushed for Wagner, yes, before signing Reiff. And then they reportedly kept trying to get Okung after getting Reiff. You can't say they didn't try and didn't spend to address their biggest weakness.
They have been searching for one since Randy Moss.
I'm not a fan, so what they does not impact my emotions in any way. Now, if I were a fan, no, I would not be made if they drafted multiple linemen, unless of course they were more of Spielman's seventh-round fliers.
I can't stress this enough that it is March 14. We're a week into free agency. There are still guys available to be signed, there is still a draft next month and you can't rule out trades. Give the Vikings time here.
Floyd's 2017 salary of $6.8 million is now fully guaranteed, so he's not going anywhere.
He could be a useful player in the defensive line rotation.
The leading theory is that they ran out of gas after carrying the team for much of the season.
He would play the same role as Linval Joseph, so unless he is coming here for a couple of million a year, I don't see that happening.
Shaun Hill is no longer under contract and last week I heard he was still determining whether to retire. I don't expect him to be back with the Vikings this year, unless an injury happens and they sign him off his couch.
Center appears to be a battle between Berger and Easton and right guard is undecided, too. If the season started today (it doesn't), they would probably start Sirles at right guard. But I bet they will draft a guard.
Tour the facility, meet the coaches, talk football, sometimes see the new stadium, grab a nice dinner, maybe get a physical, etc.
Maybe when Zimmer leaves.
But then they wouldn't be under the radar, right?
Not yet. He should be in the building as we speak.
Nice guy, but he just might not be any good.