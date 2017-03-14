Nice guy, but he just might not be any good.
He presumably was unable to pass a physical by last Thursday, which meant that his salary for 2017 became fully guaranteed. Maybe they wanted him back anyway. But that lingering knee injury probably locked him in.
I don't know what will happen with that option. We asked Rick Spielman a few weeks ago and he wouldn't say. It will be interesting to see how they proceed with that one considering that Teddy still has a long way to go in the rehab process and the decision must be made in early May.
I would say maybe on all of those guys except Andre Smith.
They brought in another kicker to compete with Forbath, but he was percent on FGs last year.
The Vikings signed only one FA for more than $3 million -- Alex Boone.
Pumpkin. I'm weird like that.
I think that's sour grapes from agents who don't like that a player is representing himself and maybe teams that didn't end up signing him.
Sure. Why not? I'd watch it.
I don't know if he can be a top-notch No. 1. But he's shown that he's capable of being a 1,000-yard receiver if he can stay healthy and play with more consistently.
That's usually the case when you cut a fourth-rounder after his first preseason.
Is Rick the NFL's best GM? No. So yeah, they could hypothetically do better. I hear you, though, about the misses on first-round picks. You gotta hit those.
I'll be curious to see this spring and summer how much, if at all, he has improved. A year under the radar was probably good for him.
And thanks for joining me today. This will be it for today unfortunately. I know there are still dozens of questions left in the queue, but I've got to get to work on some other stuff. I promise we'll do this again sometime soon. Thanks again for stopping in, and trust me, the Vikings aren't done making moves. Give them some more time before getting the pitchforks out and marching toward Eden Prairie.