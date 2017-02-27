Happy to see Hungarian filmmaker Kristóf Deák win the gold for "Sing." Egészségedre! #Oscars http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C5pJKDdVMAE12lW.jpg
Best and worst dressed on the #Oscars red carpet strib.mn/2lKBTYi http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C5pJOm1UYAAF-Mw.jpg
Best and worst dressed on the #Oscars red carpet strib.mn/2lKBTYi http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C5pJOm1UYAAF-Mw.jpg
They could do #Oscars "Mean Tweets" for at least 45 more minutes. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C5pMApKUoAA9Y_5.jpg
"Hampton Inn LAX, Room 117, I'm slipping the card in your pocket now, don't react." http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C5pLRo5WgAAmhD3.jpg
The Joni Mitchell cover is working for me. #Oscars http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C5pQbV3U8AAg2ok.jpg
"Representing the 305," says Tarell Alvin McCraney accepting best adapted screenplay for #Moonlight at the #Oscars http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C5pT7htUYAE_d4M.jpg
Bring that ball a little closer, Casey. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C5pYAzeVAAAEJ3C.jpg
Emma Stone is first leading actress in a musical to win Oscar gold since Liza Minnelli for 1972’s 'Cabaret.' #Oscars http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C5pY3ffVUAAy3kA.jpg
A lot of history made tonight at #Oscars
Mahershala Ali first Muslim actor to win Oscar.
Damien Chazelle youngest best director ever. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C5pZJzIUoAAWBxT.jpg">http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C5pZJzxU0AAxyYu.jpg
A lot of history made tonight at #Oscars
Mahershala Ali first Muslim actor to win Oscar.
Damien Chazelle youngest best director ever. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C5pZJzIUoAAWBxT.jpg">http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C5pZJzxU0AAxyYu.jpg