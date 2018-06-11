Live: Election Day 2018 in Minnesota Live

Minnesota:
- Polls are open until 8 p.m. If you're in line by 8, you have the right to vote
- You have a right to take time off work to vote w/o losing pay or vacation time
- Not registered to vote? No problem, you can register today at your polling place startribune.com/minnesotans-he… https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DrVkNMTU0AALrv3.jpg
Lots of people bringing their kids to polling stations in Maple Grove. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DrVaIf-X0AATQqo.jpg
We're celebrating #ElectionDay by lighting the Lowry Avenue Bridge shine red, white and blue tonight, November 6. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DrVXQ74WsAMFRJ9.jpg
I just saw someone decline the I voted sticker. A very rare bird indeed. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DrVVTemU8AApUyl.jpg
Why you’re hearing so much about Minnesota’s congressional races #MN02 #MN01 #MN03 #MN08 startribune.com/why-you-re-hea… https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DrVRCxFVYAA4SqY.jpg
It’s Reporter Christmas! Please enjoy responsibly. #Midterms2018 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DrU_PHrX4AIDeMQ.jpg
Hey Twitter, I’m in icy cold downtown St. Paul this morning! Pretty quiet so far. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DrU1DwNWwAYv04U.jpg
Republican voter Mark Marion said he is feeling anxious today -- worried Republicans will not do well here in Minnesota or nationally. He said he has seen the Fox News polls. "It seems like we will lose the U. S. House and the Senate is a coin flip." https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DrU0A9wUwAIy1CM.jpg
Matt Pram and Val Castillo brought their two young daughters to vote. They voted because they would like to see a Congress flip blue. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DrUrlSdV4AIH8fy.jpg
Its election day!!! I am in Lino Lakes. One church has set up a donut and coffee bar for voters. Nice! https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DrUnZy8UUAAnMUE.jpg
