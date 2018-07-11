Live: Election Day 2018 in Minnesota Live

Another first-time voter, Fiona Forster, 19, of Bloomington echoed Mott’s sentiments. She said she mostly picked Democrats: “Everyone should have equal rights.” https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DrXGMQmXgAAZpN-.jpg
First-time voter. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DrXC940WwAAbPnx.jpg
Talked to a first-time voter! Ryan Mott, 18, of Bloomington, came with his dad and told me voting reminded him of scantrons in school: “It was really reminiscent of tests.” He said he voted blue based on “making sure everyone is treated the same way and has equal opportunity.” https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DrXDYAlXcAAXiTd.jpg
I’m here at the University Lutheran Church of Hope in the Dinkytown neighborhood where there’s a long line of student voters. Volunteers are even passing out starburst candy. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DrXBuN3U4AAEdBE.jpg
1/2) Cheryl Matson, 50, of Bloomington, waited for her son at community choir practice near the polls. She said she did her homework on all the candidates, along with her 13-year-old son, who’s very into politics, before casting her ballot today. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DrXBiwyWoAAsG3o.jpg
More turnout data based on 5pm reports from precincts. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DrW7osSU4AAwJfY.jpg
Since polls opened this morning, 1,000+ people voted at the Brian Coyle Center in Minneapolis’ Cedar-Riverside neighborhood. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DrW-18YXcAA56fJ.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DrW-18VWwAEg9Vd.jpg
Since polls opened this morning, 1,000+ people voted at the Brian Coyle Center in Minneapolis’ Cedar-Riverside neighborhood. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DrW-18YXcAA56fJ.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DrW-18VWwAEg9Vd.jpg
Retired apartment manager Bob Syverson, 80, of Bloomington, voted in his first mid-term tonight to show support for POTUS: “I’m voting Republican because of Trump...he does some bad things, but I like what he does sticking up for our country.” https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DrW8fXrWoAMv4ew.jpg
Greetings from @bloomington_mn City Hall, where the snowflakes are flying and where I’ll be chatting with voters about what brought them to the polls. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DrW2vgOWsAAx7bp.jpg
Maria Regan Gonzalez of Richfield, who is running unopposed, is expected to become the first Latina mayor in Minnesota.
“It’s just another opportunity for more people to see themselves as a leader,” she told me earlier today. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DrWycG8X0AAxJAB.jpg
Minnesota by the numbers:
- 30,000+ election judges
- 4,100 polling places
- 6.5 million "I Voted" stickers (total bought for both primary and general election) https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DrWrhxLX4AEpRHV.jpg
© 2016 StarTribune. All rights reserved.