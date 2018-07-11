Live: Election Day 2018 in Minnesota Live

Cheers ring out at DFL party central as race results trickle in. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DrXdxP2WwAIlrbm.jpg
In addition to pizza and candy, voters got creative “I voted” stickers: https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DrXdvw6XgAIfBNZ.jpg
This is the plaidest place, you guys. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DrXc75CX4AAGkTy.jpg
It’s packed here at the Lone Oak Grill for Angie Craig’s election night party. You could smell the steak from a mile away. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DrXbohmW4AAuvY3.jpg
One of the last people to cast their ballots here at City Hall was 36-year-old Justin Huebner, who came decked out in his cannabis-themed gear. He said marijuana felonies have kept him from voting, and this was his first time. Marijuana law reform guided his picks, he said. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DrXbM8YW4AQ8FL9.jpg
At DFL election party HQ in St. Paul, the press wait for the candidates to meet the press to meet the candidates to meet the press. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DrXZdAyXcAESTg8.jpg
Visitors can take photos with Phillips paraphernalia at this photo station (replete with iPads for viewing photos) https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DrXYFzDVsAI53xj.jpg
At the DFL election night party, student press is banned from the filing room. I ran into a student who's here for a @UMN_HSJMC multimedia journalism class and he says he's not allowed to film in the event room. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DrXTq9rXgAcxBDW.jpg
© 2016 StarTribune. All rights reserved.