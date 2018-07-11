Live: Election Day 2018 in Minnesota Live

Republican incumbent Erik Paulsen has taken the stage to concede the race. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DrXk99iXcAUoY0z.jpg
Crowd now waiting for Phillips to speak https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DrXkOTBVYAACYTY.jpg
Crowd goes bonkers as TV calls the 3rd District race for Phillips. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DrXiJIsWkAEKmyC.jpg
Greetings from the GOP watch party in Bloomington, where the crowd is buzzing and there’s lots of merch to pick from. I’ll be sending dispatches from here as results roll in. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DrXh7p8XQAEJ2dk.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DrXh7p8X0AAYfiu.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DrXh7p6X0AAofGm.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DrXh7p9WsAMrWGQ.jpg
