Live: Election Day 2018 in Minnesota Live

Meanwhile, @MPS_News ' levy requests pushing strong. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DrXsJtkXcAAJjCr.jpg
Phillips: “We did it everybody!” https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DrXr-0_UUAAHdra.jpg
Latest numbers snapshot w/ 43% of precincts reporting https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DrXrXsiWoAIIBfr.jpg
Phillips’ daughters addressing the crowd now https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DrXrWYWV4AAOyGu.jpg
Klobuchar giving a victory speech. A few shots at Trump, calls for Minnesota to unite. Gets huge applause for referencing Kavanaugh hearings. Predicts House will flip https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DrXpkceX0AU9MJd.jpg
And the DFL party is lit. @amyklobuchar addressing the crowd. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DrXnc-8WkAAFgCO.jpg
A jubilant Sen Amy Klobuchar celebrates her re-election and predicts Sen. Tina Smith will be returning to DC with her.
“It appears to me Minnesotans voted our hopes, not our fears...for substance, not subtweets.” https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DrXnLXvX0AAz0W_.jpg
Three urinals in the bathroom at the GOP party at the DoubleTree in West Bloomington are equipped in this fashion. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DrXmekTWoAAmZMr.jpg
Three urinals in the bathroom at the GOP party at the DoubleTree in West Bloomington are equipped in this fashion. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DrXmekTWoAAmZMr.jpg
© 2016 StarTribune. All rights reserved.